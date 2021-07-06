Hewitson, Febe and Rebeka Kenna all come out on top in Weston Tennis Club events

Published: 5:00 PM July 6, 2021

Weston Tennis Club held a junior tournament, kindly sponsored by Christopher's House of Chocolates, with groups of young players battling it out in three separate events.

The under-10s event was played in a round-robin format and there was some excellent tennis throughout.

After the group stages were completed there were two semi-finals which were eagerly contested.

These resulted in a thrilling final between the athletic Michael Opogah and the hard hitting Rebeka Kenna.

Kenna got off to a quick start taking the first set 10-4 with some fantastic forehands.

Opogah came back strongly to win the second set 10-5 before the final set saw both players exchanging blows in some long rallies but it was Kenna who came out on top 10-7 to claim victory.

The under-14s event was also played in a round-robin format with two groups of four, the top two in each group going through to the semi-finals.

In Group A it was Marcus Llewellyn and Febe Kenna who qualified by playing some sublime tennis with Adam Kolbeinsen trying hard to progress.

In Group B it was Jack Spiers and the talented Oliwier Lyczkowski who qualified.

In the semi-finals Spiers come out on top in a close encounter with Llewellyn, while Kenna defeated a spirited Lyczkowski to reach the final.

In the final it was Kenna who got off to a better start against Spiers winning a close first three games.

Spiers fought hard but ran out of steam and it was Kenna's day to take the match 6-0 in a flawless display of court tennis.

In the under-18s event there were some thrilling matches with the hard hitting Kershaw Whitfield and the steady all round game of Woody Hewitson taking them to the final.

The final did not disappoint as both players showed off all their shots throughout the match and in the end it was Hewitson who took the match and the title 4-2, 4-2.

A special mention is due to both Mae Pankow and Ben Corlett who were playing in their first event.

All those who took part contributed to a great afternoon of tennis, while Weston were very grateful to their sponsor Christopher Hawkins, Master Chocolatier, based at 37 Meadow Street, for his generous support.

Head coach Jamie Allen holds regular junior sessions throughout the week and more information on Weston Tennis Club membership options and coaching is available by calling him on 07790 937448 or see the club website clubspark.lta.org.uk/WestonTennisClub.