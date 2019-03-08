Weston Tennis Club to hold open day on July 7

Weston Tennis Club is holding an open day on July 7. Archant

Weston Tennis Club is holding a fun-filled open day on Sunday July 7 (11am-2pm).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children, adults, beginners and seasoned players are invited to come and play for free at the club's facilities, comprising of five floodlit courts tucked away in Neva Road, close to the train station.

There will be an opportunity to play in fun games, with rackets and refreshments provided.

The club holds regular sessions for members and also has a ladies' team and three men's teams in the North Somerset Summer League.

Head coach Jamie Allen holds extensive group and individual coaching sessions for adults, and for juniors aged four to 17, including a range of mini tennis courses.

For further information about the open day and club memberships call Bob Wilson on 01934 628070. Further details regarding coaching are available from Jamie Allen on 07790 937448.