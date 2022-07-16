Lympsham & Belvedere seconds beaten by strong Weston CC thirds

Lympsham & Belvedere dropped down to seventh in Somerset's Division Five after their defeat at Weston CC thirds. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston CC thirds proved too strong for neighbours Lympsham & Belvedere seconds as they won by 85 runs on Saturday.

Weston won the toss and elected to bat and opening pair of Kieran Tasker and Charlie Cunningham made full use of the conditions.

L&B`s opening bowlers Tom Deane and Sam Bishop kept the pair relatively quiet in the early overs with 21 from the first six overs.

However, Tasker in particular began to time the ball well and was hitting the ball hard as the victors began to struggle to keep the pair quiet and although Matt Davis was bowling well, Weston`s openers reached 109-0 in the 20th.

Tasker & Cunningham then accelerated taking 93 from the next 10 overs to see them at 202-0 off 30 as Tasker reached a deserved century and with 10 overs still to bowl.

The final 10 overs saw a relatively modest 69 runs added and Matt Davis (8-0-40-1) returned to the attack to bowl an excellent final three overs which saw him rewarded with the wicket of Tasker for an outstanding 140.

Cunningham reached his century and finished unbeaten on 112 as Weston finished on 271-1.

L&B`s openers Kevin Crockett and Sam Neate batted well against the strong opening attack of Harry Gadsden and Fred Bemand and had reached 52 from the first 11 overs before Neate was bowled by Gadsden for 25.

Two wickets fell in the next over as Jon Lodge was bowled by Ian Smith without scoring and another mix up between Brian Hosey and Crockett saw the latter run out for 25.

Hosey fought hard to make amends and he and Tom Cates both batted well adding 59 for the 4th wicket before Cates (33) was trapped in front by Jack Trego to see Lympsham & Belvedere at 112-4.

Jim Bishop (1) and Matt Davis (1) were soon dismissed to leave them on 135-6, however a spirited partnership between Hosey and Tom Deane helped them get 51 runs until Hosey was caught behind off the last ball of the innings for an excellent 68, leaving Deane undefeated on 12 as L&B`s innings ended on 186-7.

The result sees L & B sit in seventh in Somerset's Division Five ahead of their return to action this afternoon when they host Horrington at the Lympsham Sports Club ground.