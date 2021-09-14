Weston AFC announce tickets for FA Cup tie with Taunton Town are now on sale

Published: 2:39 PM September 14, 2021

Weston AFC have announced tickets for their Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round with Taunton Town on September 18 are now on sale.

The Seagulls overcame Flackwell Heath in the previous round, which went to a replay after a 2-2 draw in the first game, with Nick McCootie scoring the winner five minutes from time.



Tickets can be bought online and on the day, but the club have recommended supporters from both sides buy in advance.



Tickets are priced as £11 for adults and £7 for concessions, for those who are over 60, students in full-time education, members of the armed forces and NHS workers.



Under-16s can get in for £3 and under eights entry is free, both when accompanied by an adult.



There is also family ticket for £20, which includes two adults and two under-16s.



Alex Crowther, marketing and communications manager at Weston AFC, said: “We can’t wait for this Saturday as we take on Taunton Town in the Emirates FA Cup at The Optima Stadium.



“We’re looking forward to welcome our loyal supporters and hopefully some new faces as we get behind the Seagulls and cheer them on during what I’m sure will be a fantastic match.”

