News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Weston AFC announce tickets for FA Cup tie with Taunton Town are now on sale

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 2:39 PM September 14, 2021   
Weston AFC reached the fourth qualifying round of last year's Emirates FA Cup, where they lost to Ea

Weston AFC reached the fourth qualifying round of last year's Emirates FA Cup, where they lost to Eastleigh. - Credit: WsMAFC/Alex Crowther

Weston AFC have announced tickets for their Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round with Taunton Town on September 18 are now on sale.

The Seagulls overcame Flackwell Heath in the previous round, which went to a replay after a 2-2 draw in the first game, with Nick McCootie scoring the winner five minutes from time.

Tickets can be bought online and on the day, but the club have recommended supporters from both sides buy in advance.

Tickets are priced as £11 for adults and £7 for concessions, for those who are over 60, students in full-time education, members of the armed forces and NHS workers.

Under-16s can get in for £3 and under eights entry is free, both when accompanied by an adult.

There is also family ticket for £20, which includes two adults and two under-16s.

Alex Crowther, marketing and communications manager at Weston AFC, said: “We can’t wait for this Saturday as we take on Taunton Town in the Emirates FA Cup at The Optima Stadium.

“We’re looking forward to welcome our loyal supporters and hopefully some new faces as we get behind the Seagulls and cheer them on during what I’m sure will be a fantastic match.”
 

You may also want to watch:

Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Car in sea in Weston

Weston RNLI

Crews rescue car from sea in Weston

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Start of the Strawberry Line on the approach to Yatton Railway Station. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Strawberry Line

Work begins on new section of car-free Strawberry Line route

Daniel Mumby

person
Vintage US, German and British cars on display in Weston.

Helicopter Museum

Vintage Car Rally to roll into Weston

Carrington Walker

person
Mendip Hills

Pylons to be removed from stretch of Mendip Hills

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon