Weston AFC to hold May Bank Holiday weekend social media blackout

Published: 1:14 PM April 27, 2021

Stock views of Weston AFC/Woodspring Stadium, outside of the ground and of the Optima care office. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Weston AFC have announced they will take part in a social media blackout over the May Bank Holiday weekend in the ongoing battle of online abuse and discrimination aimed at footballers.

The decision is in line with the Football Association, Premier League and EFL’s plan to go silent between Friday and Monday.

Other coalitions to take part include The FA Women’s Super League, FA Women’s Championship, Professional Footballers’ Association, League Managers Association, PGMOL, Kick It Out, Women in Football and the Football Supporters’ Association.

The move comes three months after eight of the coalition wrote a letter to Twitter and Facebook’s chief executives Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg saying more needed to be done to stamp out ongoing abuse.

As for the Seagulls, all four of their sides, ranging from the first team, academy, ladies and walking football, will not post any content on their social media channels.

You may also want to watch:

This includes Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, while players and coaching staff can still post online.

But, the club have confirmed they are still posting on their website.

“Enough is enough, this weekend, from 15:00 on Friday 30th April to 23:59 on Monday 3rd May, we will be joining the rest of English football in boycotting social media channels in response to the discriminatory abuse aimed at footballers,” said a club statement published on Facebook and Twitter.

“We will not be posting during this time.”

No Room For Racism Anywhere campaign livery on the big screen before the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday April 25, 2021. - Credit: PA

Championship sides Birmingham City and Swansea and Scottish champions Rangers all recently held week-long boycotts.

And Thierry Henry has deleted his Twitter account to make a stand against online abuse, while Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said he would follow the former Arsenal forward in coming offline in support of the protest.

Weston AFC media officer Liam Drury said the club felt it was time they made a stand, despite being outside the Football League, as they are passionate about ensuring there is no place for abuse at all levels of the game.

"This boycott is hopefully going to highlight to the social media platforms that discriminatory online abuse needs stopping one way or another,” he said.

"It's sickening and disgusting to see what these professional footballers and others have to go through online. Even if we aren't as big as the Premier League and EFL clubs involved in this boycott, us alongside many others at Non-League level hope to make a difference and make sure that the voices of football clubs are heard by the organisations.”