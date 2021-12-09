November team of the month Weston Town hit Banwell Reserves for double figures

League official David Channing presents Weston Town with the November Team of the Month award. - Credit: Weston & District League

The impact of Covid-19 and team raising issues saw a reduced programme in the Weston & District Football League last Saturday.

League Official Dave Channing was at the Hans Price Arena to present Weston Town with the November team of the month award.

In the Division Two game that followed Town proved too strong for Banwell Reserves, winning 10-0 to maintain their 100 per cent record.

Harrison Campbell (3), Dan Hiscox (2), Alex Parslow (2), Jake Marshman, Bruno Castro and Brad Willis scored the goals.

Cheddar A took on Portishead Town B at Sharpham Road and won a tight match 4-3 as Dom Underhill (2), John Edwards and Rhys Lewis scored for the Cheesemen.

Jack Collin, Theo Howarth and Adam Tomlinson replied for Posset.

Zac Moore and Mitch Corrick were both on target as West Wick beat Congresbury Reserves 2-0.

After last weeks set back Division One leaders Worle Reserves returned to winning ways with a 4-0 triumph at Locking Park as Mike Hansford, Tim Holden, Travis Druce and Lewis Potter all got one each.

Charlie James (2) Joe Smith, Kaan Berk and Jack Pearce-Herzberg all netted for Sporting Weston as they beat Churchill Club 70 5-3.

Hutton Reserves edged out Clevedon United A 2-1 as Luke Edwards and Tyler Frost scored as Joe Rich replied.

Seven goals were scored at Bristol Road as Portishead Town A beat Nailsea United A 4-3. Ben Greenslade (2) Tom Fowler and Mitch Aldom all scored as Jordi Stillwood, Ben Pratt and Matthew Aylott replied for Posset.

In Division Three a single goal from Luke Kershaw saw Sporting Weston Reserves beat ST George EIG 1-0.

Louis Roberts and Jack Allen both scored for AFC Nailsea against Axbridge Town in a 2-2 draw.

Ross McColgan and an own goal got the Axbridge goals.

In Division 4 A a hat-tick from Tom Bell, a brace each from Matt Bisacre and Sonny Scammell plus further goals from Sam Shorney, Sam Wilcox and Matt Berwick saw ST George EIG A beat Axbridge United Reserves 10-2. George Astill and Lewis Bull replied.

The local derby between Yatton & Cleeve United A and Congresbury A ended 4-4 with Eli Butt (2) Ramel Smith and Brad Lloyd scoring for the latter.

Weston & District League Fixtures Saturday December 11, kick-off 2pm.

Division One:

Nailsea United ‘A’ v Yatton & Cleeve United ‘A’

Division Two:

Cheddar ‘A’ v Congresbury Reserves

Lodway v Isle of Wedmore

Portishead Town ‘B’ v Westwick

Weston Town v Selkirk United

Division Three:

AFC Nailsea v Sporting Weston Reserves

Axbridge United v Weston Celtic

Clevedon United ‘B’ v Nailsea United ‘B’

St George E-in-G Reserves v Berrow

Swiss Valley Rangers v Locking Park Reserves

Division Four A:

Congresbury ‘A’ v Axbridge United Reserves

Hutton ‘A’ v St George E-in-G ‘A’

Yatton & Cleeve United ‘B’ v Worle Rangers ‘A’

Division Four B:

Haywood Village v AFC Nailsea Reserves

Isle of Wedmore Reserves v Saint Johns

Westwick Reserves v Berrow Reserves