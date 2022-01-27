Weston Town reach double figures in big win over Yatton & Cleeve United B

Weston Town celebrate scoring of their 13 goals against Yatton & Cleeve United B in the first round of Weston & District League's Doug Atwell Memorial Shield. - Credit: Josh Thomas

In the Weston & District Football Leagues' Doug Atwell Memorial Shield first round Weston Town secured the biggest win of the day with a 13-0 win over Yatton & Cleeve United B on Saturday.

Dan Hiscox scored four times, while there were doubles for Harrison Campbell, Will Hillman and Alex Parslow as well as Jake Marshman, Tom Ogbourne all on target plus an own goal from the visitors.

Swiss Valley Rangers travelled to Locking Park and won 3-0 with goals from Joseph Boardman, Harry Smith and Baily Harrington.

Action from Weston Town's 13-0 win over Yatton & Cleeve United B.

Worle Rangers took on Lodway and won 4-1 with Tom Garfield (2), Ryan Hill and Stuart Taylor all scoring.

In the game of the round Haywood Village beat Selkirk Utd 5-4 with a brace from Ash Towler, James Cleaves, Clive Griffiths and Andrew Ware as Ben Forse, Dan Bracey, Matt Pike and Dan Tallamy replied.

Worle Reserves continue to lead the way in Division One as they beat Uphill Castle Reserves 5-1 with Mike Hansford leading the way with a hat-trick with Luke Page adding a double.

Action from Weston Town's 13-0 win over Yatton & Cleeve United B.

Nailsea United A narrowly beat Churchill Club 70 3-2 as Ben Pratt (2) and Cieran Price scored as Tom Henzel and Kyle Puckey replied for Churchill.

Cheddar A took on Isle of Wedmore in a local derby and ran out 3-1 winners as Adam Willis, Ben Harris and Matt Huxtable all on target.

West Wick won 4-2 at Winscombe A with Elliott Stott (2), Mitch Corrick and John McCabe all finding the back of the net as Tim Stoves and Rob Fewings scored for Winscombe.

In Division Three ST George Easton in Gordano Reserves travelled to struggling Burnham United A and won 5-2.

Action from Weston Town's 13-0 win over Yatton & Cleeve United B.

Joe Richards scored a double while there were further goals from George Shorney Sam Brooks and Jack Williams as Cain Smith hit a double for the hosts.

Nailsea United B beat Axbridge United 3-2 as Ash Allen scored a treble with Zach Carter and Brad Hockley replying for Axbridge,

There were wins for Berrow, who beat AFC Nailsea with Jack Spence scoring the game's only goal, and Weston Celtic, who overcame Sporting Reserves 3-1.

In Division 4 A Worle Rangers A won 6-2 at Axbridge United Reserves, as Nick Lee hit four with Andy Lockyer and Dan Sandic completed the scoring.

Dan Hiscox scored four of Weston Town's 13 goals against Yatton & Cleeve United B.

Ronnie Bradbury and Brody Frost scored for the Reserves.

ST George Easton in Gordano A completed a great day for the club as they beat Congresbury A 3-1 with Charley Songer, Sonny Scammell and Matt Bisacre all scoring while Ronnie Allen replied for Congresbury.

In Division 4 B Weston St Johns won 3-0 at Berrow with Luke Baggaley, Oliver Hibbard on target along with an own goal while Isle of Wedmore Reserves beat AFC Nailsea Reserves 6-1.

Weston & District League Fixtures, Saturday January 29: All games kick-off at 2pm.

Atwell Shield Round One:

AFC Nailsea v Clapton in Gordano P Trotham

Cheddar ‘A’ v Weston Celtic I Smith

Westwick v Weston Saint Johns D Pinnock

Winscombe ‘A’ v Clevedon United ‘A’ S Donald

Wrington Redhill Reserves v Worle Reserves Callum Ham

Division One:

Locking Park v Sporting Weston J Locker

Uphill Castle Reserves v Nailsea United ‘A'

Worle Rangers v Portishead Town ‘A' M Smith

Division Two:

Isle of Wedmore v Weston Town

Portishead Town ‘B’ v Lodway I Madge

Selkirk United v Congresbury Reserves

Division Three:

Axbridge United v Swiss Valley Rangers S Luxon

Berrow v Nailsea United ‘B’ E Rawlins

St George E-in-G Reserves v Locking Park Reserves C Jeffery

Sporting Weston Reserves v Clevedon United ‘B’



Division Four A:

Congresbury ‘A’ v Yatton and Cleeve United ‘B’ J White

Nailsea United ‘C’ v Worle Rangers Reserves

St George E-in-G ‘A’ v Hutton ‘A’

Division Four B

Berrow Reserves v Haywood Village M Sprague

Worle Rangers ‘A' v Isle of Wedmore Reserves K Wasilewski