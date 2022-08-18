Weston CC under-16s excel on way to final at Somerset Smash Finals Day

Weston under-16s beat Bridgwater and Taunton St Andrews to reach the final against Taunton Deane in the Somerset Smash Finals Day. - Credit: WsMCC

Weston CC under-16s excelled in the Somerset Smash Finals Day event of their Hundred format competition to reach the final on Sunday.

Weston fielded a relatively young side, but one brimming with experience as seven of them had also been involved in the under-19s semi-final the previous weekend.

They faced Bridgwater in their quarter-final and posted 189-3, with Charlie Cunningham, Jack Trego and Ryan Hearse all retiring when they passed 40.

The bowling attack then set about the Bridgwater batting and there were some fantastic figures with wickets for Trego, Aadit Potdar, Alice Bird and Johnny Cunningham.

Dan Pashley claimed 2-11 off 10 balls but the standout performance came from Harvey Richards, who got 3-7.

Bridgwater struggled to 123-9 as Weston went on to face Taunton St Andrews in the semi-final.

The Saints were weakened by unavailability and had several under-12 players in their side.

Weston’s bowling attack again proved superior with Pashley claiming 2-15 and Harry Gadsden 3-11 from their 20 balls. Saints were 114-9 at the end of the innings.

The Weston batting attack chased this down in 76 balls with Potdar getting 31 and Hearse 35.

In the final they met Taunton Deane, an older team who had posted some outstanding scores in their two matches, exceeding 200 in both games.

However, the heat and the long day were beginning to take their toll and Weston struggled to 108-7, which did not seem like it would be anywhere near enough.

Jack Trego top scored with 34 not out and Potdar got 23 but Deane got off to a strong start, despite Trego (2-24) removing their opener.

Yet again, Harvey Richards was the star, this time achieving astonishing figures of 2-4 from his 20 balls to get Weston right back in the game.

Weston clung on to this hope as Pashley removed Cole Willoughby, son of the former Somerset and Weston opening bowler Charl.

However, it was not to be as Deane passed the target with five balls to spare.

Weston had a long, tiring but ultimately inspiring day with some superb individual performances and a great show of team work.

As a young side, getting this far and pushing Deane as closely as they did promises great things for the years to come.