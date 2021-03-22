News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston AFC on the hunt for new under-12s talent

Joshua Thomas

Published: 5:00 PM March 22, 2021   
Weston under-12s

Weston under-12s currently play in the Junior Premier League. - Credit: Lorna Davey

Weston have announced they are looking to add more local talent into their under-12s set-up.

Players from the academy, one of only 22 outside of the Football League nationally to be licensed and the only one in North Somerset, will benefit from outstanding coaching on a FIFA quality 3G surface in a fun and safe environment.

And under-12 matches will be played every Saturday morning in the illustrious Junior Premier League.

The Seagulls recently announced a major investment into their thriving Academy set-up with the appointments of Simon Panes as Head of Academy and Recruitment and Mark McKeever as their Head of Coaching.

Weston one of only 22 clubs outside Football League to hold national license

Weston are one of only 22 clubs outside of the Football League nationally to be licensed and the only one in North Somerset - Credit: Lorna Davey

Panes was instrumental in the development of the sports provision at SGS college over 20 years as the Director of Sport and McKeever will develop the club's coaching philosophy within the academy coaching team.

McKeever will also be working closely with Scott Bartlett and Scott Laird as first-team coach, the club's Senior Phase players and Weston College, showing the club's commitment to creating a successful player pathway.

Craig Graham, the Academy's Development Phase Manager, said: "As we ramp up preparations for the new season, now feels like the right time to recruit into our already gifted U12s squad.

"I'd urge local talented players to get in touch as soon as possible - We'd love to welcome you into our club."

Weston under-12s currently play on Saturday mornings.

Weston-12s currently play their games every Saturday morning. - Credit: Lorna Davey

Email syd.camper@wsmafc.co.uk for more information about playing for Weston-super-Mare AFC Academy.

