Weston under-13s hit South Gloucester for eight at The Optima
Weston under-13s put in an impressive performance by hitting South Gloucester for eight in a friendly at The Optima Stadium.
The brilliant youngsters followed in the footsteps of the first-team counterparts as they convincedly brushed aside their visitors as part of plans to inspire future talent.
Not since December had any Weston side played at their home after goals from Chris Knowles and James Waite secured a 2-1 win against Willand Rovers.
And the young Seagulls made most of the opportunity to secure a 8-1 victory.
The Academy, one of only 22 outside of the Football League nationally to be licensed and the only one in North Somerset, now plan to host more fixtures on the first-team pitch.
The club recently announced a major investment into their thriving Academy set-up with the appointments of Simon Panes as Head of Academy and Recruitment and Mark McKeever as their Head of Coaching.
Panes was instrumental in the development of the sports provision at SGS college over 20 years as the Director of Sport and McKeever will develop the club's coaching philosophy within the academy coaching team.
McKeever will also be working closely with Scott Bartlett and Scott Laird as first-team coach, the club's Senior Phase players and Weston College, showing the club's commitment to creating a successful player pathway.
Under-13s coach Dan Hartley said: "A fantastic experience for the players which they fully embraced and was topped off with a quality performance.
"It gives them a taste of what could be to come for them as they progress through our club pathway."
Email dan.hartley@wsmafc.co.uk for more information about playing for Weston AFC's Academy.