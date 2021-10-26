Weston CC Unders win first annual match with Olders for first time in six years

Published: 4:55 PM October 26, 2021

The Unders won the annual Weston Cricket Club match against the Overs tournament for the first time since 2015 earlier this month.



The event was contested on a bright sunny day at Weston Golf Club with the first group of Chris Davidson and Ashley Allen taking a small lead in the opening nine holes against Andrew Fear and John Humphrey.



And Allen secured victory on the 15th by four and three.



Andy Logan and Gareth Williams beat Matt Blamire and Connor Davidson three and one. Davidson and Blamire raced into an early lead which they held onto until the sixth.



Williams and Logan then won the next four holes before the youngsters hit back on the 15th and 16th before the veterans closed out the match on the 17th.



Charlie Cunningham and Eoin Austen took on the overs of Adam Maxwell and Martyn Chambers.



The overs started strongly and were two up after four holes.



Cunningham and Austin scored par with shots on five and six before Cunningham birdied seven to go one up.



But on the 15th, Cunningham won the hole to put the unders two with three to play.



The unders won the 17th after Maxwell and Chambers both went out of bounds leaving the result three and one in favour of the unders.



In the next pair, unders duo Jordan Doyle and Mike Hudson took on overs Martyn Filer and Paul Fleming.



The overs pair held a shot lead for the front nine before some consistent par scores from Hudson flipped the lead to the unders.



Filer and Fleming fought back and the match was settled on the last putt on the 18th which saw the overs pair narrowly victorious by a single hole.



The final bout saw Somerset Junior golfer Johnny Cunningham pair with John Davidson against the all South African pairing of Charl Willoughby and Alex Hart.



The first nine holes saw nothing to separate them with some excellent nett birdies from Cunningham matched by the overs who played excellently.



An eagle on the 13th and Par on the 15th from Davidson saw a two-up lead but this was reversed quickly with a par on the 16th and nett Birdie one hole later from Hart.



In the spirit of cricket with overall team victory already assured, Davidson offered a handshake on the 18th fairway and the half was accepted by both teams to ensure victory for the unders by three and one.



