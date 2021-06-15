Weston AFC unveil more Optima Stadium development plans

Published: 9:00 AM June 15, 2021

Weston AFC have unveiled more plans of major redevelopment to The Optima Stadium. - Credit: WsMAFC

Weston AFC have revealed more plans in their major redevelopment to The Optima Stadium and have invited fans to take part in a further consultation ahead of submitting their planning application next month.

First announced in April, the club have planned a construction of 99 apartments located on the eastern part of the site, next to Winterstoke Road.

A new stand will replace the current Optima Stand, enabled to add 750 seats and new club facilities, including new changing rooms, a physio room, gym, hospitality and function rooms, as well as a new sports bar and a restaurant, will be open seven days a week.

And there will also be work to achieve extra terraces, at stage one, and secure the capability of achieving a further 2,000 seats and extend the ground capacity to 5,000, which is the requirement to stay in League Two.

The second round of consultation, which will run until June 26, shows the latest more detailed plans and how Weston have responded to the key issues raised.

After the consultation, a hybrid planning application will be submitted to North Somerset Council, where a full planning approval is being sought for improvements to the facilities.

Once the application has been submitted and validated, supporters will be able to be view all the planning documents and make any further comments through the Council’s online planning portal.

This can be found through the club's website - www.westonsmareafc.co.uk/redevelopment where the latest plans and a new survey can be completed by fans.

The survey can also be filled out by a paper copy, for more information contact Consultation Co-ordinator Avril Baker on 0117 977 2002 or email info@abc-pr.co.uk.

"It is great to see the development coming to life with the first 3D drawings and I am really happy with the project," said managing director Oli Bliss.

"I think it looks great for the club but also fits in well to the surroundings. We've received a lot of public support on the project which shows that this development will be a major improvement for the Winterstoke Road area.

"The Board are now keen to press on with the application which will be submitted early July."