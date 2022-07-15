Weston AFC to open 2022-23 league season at Bracknell Town

Weston AFC will begin their 2022-23 Southern League Premier Division South season on the road next month.

The Seagulls will travel to Berkshire to take on newly promoted Bracknell Town at Bottom Meadow on August 6.

The Robins were promoted after they were crowned Isthmian League South Central Division champions and will be joined by Hanwell Town alongside Division One South duo Plymouth Parkway and Winchester City and Division One Central’s North Leigh.

The fixtures were released this afternoon (Friday July 15) as Scott Bartlett said his side will aim "to finish as high in the table as possible" after reaching the play-off semi-finals, where they were knocked out by Hayes & Yeading United.

Weston will then host Gosport Borough and Yate Town in their first two games at The Optima Stadium on August 13 and August 16.

Christmas fixtures include travelling to Devon to take on Tiverton Town on Boxing Day before hosting Plymouth Parkway on January 2.

The Seagulls will also be in action either side of Easter Sunday (April 9) with a visit to Hampshire on the Saturday at Hartley Wintney before hosting Tivy two days later.

The league season will end on April 22 where Weston will travel to Wiltshire to take on Salisbury.

"It’s exciting, we seem to have some of the big spending team in the first 10 games or so which will tell us a lot about the league," Bartlett told Weston Mercury Sport.

"We have to play everyone, I’m not concerned in which order or anything like that, just as long as it’s fair in terms of sequences of away games.

"Last season the league got the fixtures very wrong and we ended up with a schedule that was unacceptable but to me it all looks ok."

On Bracknell, Bartlett added: "It’ll be a good test, they have a big budget and will be looking to go up again.

"Bobby (Wilkinson) has done well there and his team will be up for it as you would expect. We have some quality though as well and are looking forward to it.

"We are getting used to playing away on the first day, it’s usually a nervy occasion in boiling temperatures but we have good experience, it’s not too far for our supporters and is a new ground to visit so I’d hope we take a good number."