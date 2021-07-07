Weston 'very professional and focused' in Exeter win according to Bartlett

Published: 5:22 PM July 7, 2021

Weston AFC were “very professional and focused” in their win against Exeter City after playing their first game in 199 days, according to manager Scott Bartlett.

The Seagulls were back at home for the first time since a December 19 friendly victory over Willand Rovers and were impressive from start to finish against the League Two outfit.

Dayle Grubb’s penalty and a Lucas Vowles header put the game beyond Exeter’s reach with only 25 minutes played to send most of the 298 crowd delirious.

So good was the performance, Bartlett said he was “really happy” with his “outstanding” back four.

Captain for the evening Keiran Thomas, Scott Laird and Sam Avery didn’t allow Exeter a shot at goal until the 40th minute when Luke Purnell tipped Eli Collins’ effort from 25 yards onto the post.

“Isiah Jones came into that at half-time, it was not an easy game for him to come onto but he’s been with me before,” Bartlett said.

“I thought he came in and did brilliantly alongside Laird, Avery and Keiran and that gave us a platform.

“Right the way through the team I thought we showed energy, passion. It meant something, which is what every game should be. It’s an opportunity to play and do well.

“I think with the group we have got at the moment we could do well because if they work that hard, and they have worked that hard in training.

“We have got a long, long way to go to iron out loads of little things that we weren’t happy with during the game.

“Little moments and areas, a sloppy five minutes here and there, but on the whole we’ve got to be really happy with that performance. That only comes because they applied themselves in the right way and to be fair they always do.

“They are a great bunch but we seemed to be very professional and focused which is good.”

Dayle Grubb on the ball for Weston AFC against Exeter City, where had opened the scoring for The Seagulls from the penalty spot. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Bartlett used Tuesday’s game to give all the players in the squad some much needed game time.

Tiredness began to show as the contest drew to a close as Josh Key was allowed to run from the halfway line before finding former Weston loanee Archie Collins to arrow the ball home past substitute Niall Maher.

But the goal only served as motivation to keep their heads up and Weston used their determination to keep going.

Each player continued to give their all until the final whistle and left Bartlett pleased with his side's effort.

“It’s been difficult because we have hardly played really in the two years we have been here,” he added.

“It feels just so disjointed but finally now it feels like we can get a really good pre-season, we’ve worked them harder and they have come back very, very fit.

“I thought we were good with and without the ball, we created two or three chances, showed good energy there was no weak links in our team. When we pressed I thought it's what we have been looking for and I think since they have come back they have been a smaller, maybe a slightly more concentrated group.

“Everyone has got an opportunity of playing, they know that, and they know if they get in the team they will stay in the team if they are doing well.

“For me it’s good because there is competition for places. They know there is room to bring in maybe another one and maybe use a loan market if we need but that’s not really the plan.

“I’m just delighted we have come through the first game injury free and manage to play on our pitch which is fantastic, like it always is, and we've got the first game under our belt.”