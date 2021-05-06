Weston Walking Footballers enjoy first fun session back
- Credit: Chris Day
The Weston Walking Football fun session is back in full swing.
Under strict Covid policies a friendly group of players, mostly in their 70s and one over 80, are once again showing their skills.
Some good goals were scored in a tight game as the players get a good bit of exercise whilst playing their favourite game.
Almost as important is the banter and the chance to make new friends.
"Its great that we have a weekly session for these guys who just want to play football and have some fun,” said Weston Community Director and Walking Football manager Lach Geddes.
You may also want to watch:
“We update our Covid risk assessments when rules change. We take Covid very seriously to ensure we keep everyone safe.”
A Weston Walking Football trio also spoke of their delight being part of the club.
Most Read
- 1 Royal Pier Hotel redevelopment would 'help to regenerate town'
- 2 Council hits out at 'flawed' report ranking Weston as second-worst seaside town
- 3 Who you can vote for in Avon and Somerset PCC elections
- 4 Weston Mercury building up for sale
- 5 Urgent need for volunteers to help with vaccinations
- 6 Hot air balloons return to Weston
- 7 Contractors chosen to design Banwell bypass
- 8 Fire service investigates vehicle workshop blaze
- 9 Chargeable garden waste collection service begins
- 10 Closure of A370 in Weston for improvements
Mike Mullins said: “I only started playing last year but everyone has made me feel so welcome, I love it.”
Roy Phillips continued: “It's great that I can still get that buzz when I score a goal.”
And Alan Hayden added: “I started last summer and was really taken by the Covid measures that are in place. I enjoy it so much I also come to the Friday session."
The action takes place at Weston AFC on the 3G pitch, behind The Optima Stadium, on Tuesdays at 10am.
New players are always welcome and to get more information simply email - Westonwalkinkfc@yahoo.com