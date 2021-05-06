Published: 5:00 PM May 6, 2021

Weston Walking Footballers enjoy first fun session back on the 3G at The Optima Stadium. - Credit: Chris Day

The Weston Walking Football fun session is back in full swing.

Under strict Covid policies a friendly group of players, mostly in their 70s and one over 80, are once again showing their skills.

Some good goals were scored in a tight game as the players get a good bit of exercise whilst playing their favourite game.

Almost as important is the banter and the chance to make new friends.

"Its great that we have a weekly session for these guys who just want to play football and have some fun,” said Weston Community Director and Walking Football manager Lach Geddes.

“We update our Covid risk assessments when rules change. We take Covid very seriously to ensure we keep everyone safe.”

A Weston Walking Football trio also spoke of their delight being part of the club.

Mike Mullins said: “I only started playing last year but everyone has made me feel so welcome, I love it.”

Roy Phillips continued: “It's great that I can still get that buzz when I score a goal.”

And Alan Hayden added: “I started last summer and was really taken by the Covid measures that are in place. I enjoy it so much I also come to the Friday session."

The action takes place at Weston AFC on the 3G pitch, behind The Optima Stadium, on Tuesdays at 10am.

New players are always welcome and to get more information simply email - Westonwalkinkfc@yahoo.com