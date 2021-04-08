News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston's walking footballers chase treble at WFA South West Championships

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM April 8, 2021   
Weston over-50's with the trophies they have won.

Weston over-50's with the trophies they have won. - Credit: Archant

Weston AFC’s walking football team are looking to win a unique treble when they enter the Walking Football Association South West championships next month at The Optima Stadium.

Player-Manager Lach Geddes has entered a team in each of the three age groups, over-50, over-60 and over-65.

The Seagulls are current holders of the over-50 title after beating Plymouth Argyle in the final two years ago.

Geddes has this year entered teams from two other older age groups, with Arie Van Vliet the manager of the over-60s and custodian John Hembrow the over-65s manager.

“It would be great to win the treble and we have a great chance of doing that as we have a great set-up here at Weston, but we are all just grateful to be playing again,” said Geddes.

“We appreciate what the key workers have and are doing, keeping the country going and they are the real heroes in today's situation and we cannot thank them enough.”

The tournaments are being coordinated  by Danny Ward, the WFA South West representative, who has also played for Weston.

