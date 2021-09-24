Weston AFC 'want to win every game' they play in insists Laird

Published: 5:00 PM September 24, 2021 Updated: 2:07 PM September 25, 2021

Player/assistant manager Scott Laird insists Weston AFC “want to win every game” they play on their return to Southern League Premier South action this Saturday against Hartley Wintney.

The Seagulls overcame Taunton Town 5-1 in the Emirates FA Cup last Saturday, as Laird scored twice, and he says they finally showed their “ruthlessness” in an impressive performance to record back-to-back victories.

“It’s going to be tough. Every team in this league, like Taunton, they are a good side, play some really good football, a threat and Hartley Wintney are going to be the same,” said Laird.

“We’ve got to be right at it. I think if we know we can play football and enjoy ourselves and recently we’ve been playing our game with a smile on our face then we play our better football.

"We treat every game one at a time, we’ve concentrated on Taunton now that’s out of the way we look forward to Hartley Wintney and what strengths and weaknesses they pose and we will work on that through the week in training.

“We will enjoy it (Saturday night), enjoy the wins but not get too high just like when you lose you don’t get too low.

“Winning just brings momentum, obviously, and no matter what game it is, League, Cup, Somerset Cup, we want to win every game we play in and I think we have been a little bit unlucky.

“You don’t want to feel sorry for yourselves but I feel we were a bit unlucky in previous games not to pick up maximum points or draw. But (Saturday) that ruthlessness was coming, and we showed it.”

Weston currently sit in 10th position, with 10 points from their opening seven games, 10 places and five points ahead of The Row, who sit in the relegation zone.

Anthony Millerick’s men are four games without a win and have taken just two points on their travels this season.

However, despite their position Laird expects another challenging contest when the two sides meet this weekend.

“I think this league is very honest, whatever team you play. Whether it’s Taunton, Hartley Wintney, a team near the bottom or the top,” he added.

“Every team works so hard off the ball and with the ball there is always three or four players that have individual qualities to hurt you and Harley Wintney are no different.

“It’s going to be a tough game but we are at home on a magnificent pitch that Bob (Flaskett) prepared for us. If we can play our football then we will be a match for anyone.”

Weston were handed a trip to Dorking Wanderers in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup when the draw was made on Monday.