Davidson: Weston CC want to win 'more than anything' against Bishopston

Captain Chris Davidson said Weston CC want to win “more than anything” when they take on Bishopston at Devonshire Road this afternoon.

Weston have lost their last four games in a row, a run which has seen them drop from second to fifth in WEPL Prem Two Bristol/North Somerset, since beating Winterbourne (Gloucester) last month.

But despite defeats to Midsomer Norton, Downend, Bristol and Ilminster, the race for second is still on with 20 points separating second-placed Golden Hill and sixth-placed Downend with three games of the season remaining.

And with everything to play for Davidson says Weston will do everything they can to return to winning ways and continue the progress they have worked on.

“More than anything, it’s trying not to lose ground on the improvements we’ve made over the last 10 years and still ensuring we continue to plan long term without neglecting the short term,” he told Weston Mercury Sport.

“We’ve identified areas to continue to improve throughout the club, and Rob Turner and his team are actively working on them.

“As you’ll see from plenty of other clubs in and around our league who have invested heavily in their first team for immediate results, it's hard to sustain it. There’s been a lot of big spenders who have been in relegation battles or dropped below us.

“We want to be the best we can be, but we’re trying to do that by building from the bottom up over time instead of just throwing everything at the first team.

“It does mean things take time, and we have bumps in the road, but it’s not just about having a team to win the league next year, it’s having a team to compete year after year and a club with a local identity and a conveyor belt of local players coming through.

“There’s always a balance, we don’t always get it right, but it’s pretty clearly evidenced that on the whole things are much improved from five to10 years ago.

“We can’t rest on our laurels otherwise we’ll go backwards. It takes a lot of tenacity and resilience for our volunteers to come back year on year and keep investing their time and effort. It’s a labour of love really.

“We need to keep improving all aspects of the club, whether that’s training and coaching, our facilities or income streams and events. There’s always something to improve and although a lot goes unnoticed, we are continually working on things behind the scenes and will continue to do so.”

San Trego in action for Weston CC at Ilminster. - Credit: NDPhotography

Davison said Saturday’s defeat at Ilminster was 'pretty disappointing'.

Weston batted first and, despite struggling in the heat, Sam Elstone’s 96 helped them to 234.

But Sam Spurway scored 50 off just 24 balls in reply and finished on 62 from 39 balls after 12 fours and one six to leave Ilminster in control.

That helped the hosts reach 166-5 and Rajesh Dhupar scored an unbeaten 73 to help Ilminster to victory.

"(A) pretty disappointing result on the whole,” Davidson added.

“We didn’t quite get the rub of the green and luck went against us in our innings when we were in a comfortable position.

“Sam Spurway got Ilminster so far in front in the first 10 overs that even though we battled hard, dragged the rate right back with tight bowling and regular wickets, we lost right at the end.

“Hats off to Ilminster for digging in. We didn’t help ourselves in the field unfortunately. We’ve got to find a way in the final three games to turn good positions into wins.”