Weston Warriors ABC see Penfold crowned national champion

Local boxing club Weston Warriors ABC has been celebrating after landing a national title at the England Boxing Junior Championships.

Joe Penfold, who travels from Tiverton several days a week to train at the Warriors gym with head coach Dean Lewis, was crowned champion in his category.

The team travelled up to Guildford in Surrey for Penfold to compete in the semi-finals and final, having come through earlier rounds.

And after winning a tough fight on Saturday, he moved into the deciding bout on Sunday, showing his class to beat the defending schoolboy champion by unanimous points after landing clean blows.

Delighted coach Lewis said: "Myself and the team are so proud of Joe's performance and the best is yet to come.

"No-one has seen the best of Joe yet, he has plenty left to give and is still constantly improving."