Weston Water Polo welcome new players

Some members from Weston Swimming Water Polo smile for the camera during the training session last Sunday. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston Swimming Club’s water polo section celebrated reaching a milestone of attracting a number of new players to their training session on Sunday.

Since water polo has returned to the pool in July, following the recent Covid pandemic, there were strong concerns that maybe the sport would not be strong enough with numbers.

Mike Coles started a campaign to recruit new members and together with the club’s committee, and coordinator for the Learn to Swim Section of the club, Charlotte Bradley, a mini water polo session was arranged for eight-year-olds on Thursday evenings.

The response was so amazing it was agreed that extra sessions would be put on Tuesday evenings.

The starting age for either girls or boys wishing to play mini water polo with the club has now been lowered to six-years-old, but they have to be members of the club’s Learn To Swim programme.

From this the club agreed to recruit from both the club and public for junior water polo members to come along and try water polo on Sunday evenings. It runs from 5.15 pm, at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, and again, the response was formidable with over 30 youngsters attending sessions during September.

Next, head coach Coles started a social media campaign to recruit for a new women’s team, and again this has been successful with nine women players attending the Sunday evening sessions, and the water polo section now has over 50 members.

The next campaign due to start soon will be to attract more senior men, and the hope is that Weston will soon be able to have both an A and B team to enter into the league from March 2022.

Players will now be looking to gain extra water time for the the squads, as they begin to reach their maximum of those able to train. It is hoped that they will be able to get either their old regular slot back of 9-10 pm on a Sunday evening, or an extra hour added on to their Sunday evening slot.

If you are interested in joining the water polo sessions, then contact Coles at waterpolo@wsmsc.co.uk.