Weston ease past Wedmore in Proper Job Midweek League

Weston's Kruz Belcher receives the man of the match award from Wedmore's Jack Tonkin - Credit: Tony James

Weston eased to a five-wicket win over Wedmore in their Proper Job Midweek League Division One meeting.

Luke Stokes fell early, before Jack Tonkin and Martin Boley rebuilt the Wedmore innings, and Billy Halford's unbeaten 23 saw them post 129-8.

Harvey Richards (2-15) was the pick of Weston's bowling, but Jack Trego fell early in reply to Dan Leudicke.

Davis Trego (22) and Matt Kearsey (31) put Weston in control and, after Krus Belcher fell for 34, captain Fred Bemand saw his side home as the Leudicke brothers shared three wickets.

Wedmore's Jack Tonkin presents the match ball to Weston's Fred Bemand - Credit: Tony James

Cheddar piled up 162-2 against Burnham-on-Sea, with Scott Harris hitting an unbeaten 74 and getting support from Rob Hathaway (27) and Reubin Snelgrove (45 not out).

Dave Henderson gave Burnham impetus with a barrage of boundaries, racing to a half-century before falling to Keiron McManus for 68.

Brad House then took responsibility to see his side to an eight-wicket win.

Shaftesbury Road amassed 178-6 against Allsorts, with Jermaine Jones (78 not out) playing the dominant innings.

Allsorts never got going in reply and were skittled for 78, with Josh White, Jones and Larnier Main taking two wickets each.

Winscombe beat Mark by four wickets in a last-ball thriller in Division Two.

Neil Coleman (51) led Mark to 145-7, with Rob Bradley (79) leading the way in reply.

Bradley was caught on the boundary with four runs needed from three balls and a single was taken from the penultimate delivery, before two runs were scrambled from the last.

Dave Luff (47) and Jim Bishop (34) led Presidents to 130-6 against Huntspill & District, as Jake Randall took 3-9.

Sam Bishop (3-27) took two early wickets in reply, but Randall (49) and Sam Lillycrop (46 not out) saw Huntspill to a four-wicket win with five balls left.

Claverham booked a place in the final of the Consolation Plate with victory over Cleeve Ducks.

Callum Watts (77 not out) led Claverham to 142-3, but the Ducks made steady progress and kept wickets in hand, only to come up 20 runs short with Alex Nichols unbeaten on 51.