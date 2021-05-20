News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston 'well underway' with planning for pre-season says manager Bartlett

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 10:00 AM May 20, 2021   
Stock views of Weston FC/Woodspring Stadium, outside of the ground

Weston AFC have confirmed they will be playing five matches at The Optima Stadium this summer. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Weston manager Scott Bartlett says they are “well underway” with their planning for pre-season.

Bartlett confirmed his side, including new signings Jason Pope and Jordan Bastin, will be in at the end of June ahead of a busy summer.

The club have already announced there will be a charity football match to support charity Winston's Wish - in memory of Liam Shepherd - on Sunday July 4 at The Optima Stadium.

And Bartlett has spoken of his delight of being able to organise a schedule following the disruption of the last two seasons, which have been curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s good, it’s been a weird time for everyone so to be able to plan and put things in place has been refreshing,” said Bartlett.

“We are well underway with pre-season planning and have a good selection of games.

“They will be announced soon but I can say we will be playing five home friendlies this year."

When asked what each and every game will bring his side and the test they will face, he added: “Our friendlies are a good mix, hopefully if all goes to plan we will be able to have fans back in the ground which will be brilliant.

“We also have the charity game in memory of young Liam Shepherd so there is plenty to look forward to.”

