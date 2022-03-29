Bartlett: Six of the best for Weston AFC in 'brilliant' display against Hendon

Dayle Grubb, centre, celebrates scoring one of his goals for Weston AFC against Hendon. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Manager Scott Bartlett says Weston AFC were “brilliant” in their 6-0 win over Hendon on Non-League Day last Saturday.

Hat-tricks from Dayle Grubb and Sonny Cox left the Seagulls in fifth place after a devastating display at The Optima Stadium.

Dayle Grubb celebrates one of his goals with Ellis Watts. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

“We were brilliant, we played with freedom and created a lot of chances. Hendon had an off day but we contributed to that, it was a professional performance," said Bartlett.

“It’s always a good occasion, our crowds have been excellent and Non-League Day can raise the profile even further.”

Grubb opened the scoring in the 26th minute with the first of two 'outstanding' free-kicks when his effort clipped the angle of post and bar on its way in.

And Cox was in the right place at the right time when he prodded home Grubb’s deflected shot from six yards out after a fantastic run from Ellis Watts 11 minutes later.

Cox got his second six minutes into the second half when he gleefully picked the ball up around 25 yards from goal, played a one-two with Nick McCootie before delightfully chipping Ethan Wady inside the box.

Sonny Cox has now scored four goals in two games for Weston AFC after his hat-trick against Hendon. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

The youngster then turned provider for Grubb to grab his second as he took aim and fired past Wady in front of The Alto Digital Stand on the hour.

Grubb completed his treble with his second free-kick of the afternoon when the midfielder curled home in the 73rd minute.

And Cox followed Grubb’s example with his first senior hat-trick six minutes later, reacting quickest to turn the ball home after his inital effort hit the post for his fourth goal in two games.

Bartlett hailed his team's efforts, as well as praising both Cox and Grubb.

Weston AFC's win over Hendon stretched their unbeaten run to four games. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

“Everyone was excellent, we are sharing the goals at the moment which is a good sign,” he added.

“He (Cox) has been brilliant since he came in, he’s going to have a good career and we are delighted to be able to help him along with that. His goals were always going to come, he has good movement and is a good finisher

“Everyone will talk about Dayle at the moment because his is in rich goalscoring form but he has been excellent this season, he will always get us goals and usually when we need them most but he is more to us than that.

“He can grab a game by the scruff of the neck and change the tempo of our play. Teams double up on him almost every week which never works, it just frees up someone else and with the attacking players in our squad that gives us lots of options."