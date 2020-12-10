Weston were 'naïve' and some performances were 'very disappointing' believes Bartlett

Published: 9:00 AM December 10, 2020

Dayle Grubb puts the ball down on the penalty spot, which he scores to level the scores for Weston in their Buildbase FA Trophy defeat to Chesham United. - Credit: Will Cooper/Wil.T.Photography

Manager Scott Bartlett believes his side were “naïve” at times and some performances were “very disappointing”, after Weston exited the Buildbase FA Trophy against Chesham United.

Jake Cass opened the scoring for United when he headed home before Dayle Grubb levelled the scores with his 100th goal for The Seagulls from the penalty spot.

Karl Oliyide then restored The Generals’ lead in between a half-time brawl, with all players and coaching staff involved, before a second from Cass secured United a place in the second round.

“It was good to be back but the game didn’t go to plan obviously, we experimented a little bit with our shape but a bit of sloppiness cost us in the end,” said Bartlett.

“There were some good bits but overall I thought we were a bit naïve and some individual performances were very disappointing.

“I can’t think of a player that played particularly well on the night and maybe one or two are a bit comfortable.

Dayle Grubb celebrates reaching a century of Weston goals during The Seagulls match with Chesham United in the Buildbase FA Trophy. - Credit: Will Cooper/Wil.T.Photography

“It’s good for Dayle and to score 100 goals for your hometown club is an achievement but that’s something he can enjoy when his career is over, I am more interested in what he can offer us right now.

“The incident at half-time was poor and the footage will be sent to the referee, it was needless and there’s no place for it in football but that’s my own opinion, these things do happen at times.”

Tuesday’s defeat now leaves Weston without knowing when they will next play again following the Southern League, along with the Isthmian and Northern League, announcement to suspend all current matches for the time being.

“Right now with the pandemic and the pause to our regular season it means we are without games, as a group we could have done with another game next week,” added Bartlett.

"We now have to treat this period like a pre-season and be ready for the return which we hope will be mid-January, clubs are arranging friendlies and we will need to do the same

“Hopefully our supporters will be allowed to attend soon, we have played Eastleigh and Chesham behind closed doors and it’s a strange atmosphere.

“It’s been hard and the games without our fans are not something I look forward to, I am of the mindset that if we have to play with no fans for a while to ensure we have a club and a competition for them for when they can return, then that’s what we will have to do. But it’s not ideal.”