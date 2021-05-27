Weston Whites over-50s remain unbeaten on return to Gloucester FA League

Published: 5:00 PM May 27, 2021

Weston Whites over-50s from left to right, back row: Keith Seabourne, Ed Lilley, John Hembrow, Steve Crilley and Kev Atwood. Front row: Mark Hooper, Ian James and Lach Geddes. - Credit: Chris Day

Weston Whites over-50s walking footballers returned to action in the Gloucester FA League.

What should have been a lovely May evening turned out to be very wet, cold and windy.

The first game was against Abbeymead and both teams set out determined not to lose.

The match started out as a midfield battle and Weston began to look the most likely to score.

Mark Hooper did get the ball in the net whilst falling backwards as the defender made his tackle. But the referee adjudged he was on the ground as he shot and disallowed the goal, much to the annoyance of Weston as it ended goalless.

Caldicot were the next team in line and this was their first time in the league, so very much an unknown quantity.

Weston had most of the play but Caldicot defended deep and well but with Ian James and Dave Harris in midfield stopping any significant Caldicot attacks from developing.

It took a good shot from Ed Lilley to finally break the deadlock with the final score 1-0 to Weston.

Another Welsh team, Altudion, which contained some Welsh internationals, were up next and they played some fine football.

But Weston began to impose their play on the game and began making chances with Steve Crilley scoring twice and Lilley getting the other in a 3-0 victory.

The final game was against Cam & Dursley and at this stage Weston were playing really well and creating plenty of chances.

Keith Seabourne was getting the ball forward quickly from midfield into the attackers and after one fine flowing move Kev Attwood fired home a fantastic effort.

That man Crilley was again on the scoresheet with a couple of goals to give Weston another comfortable 3-0 win.

Once again Lach Geddes and John Hembrow defended with their usual consistency to help provide four clean sheets.

Player-manager Geddes said: " In recent weeks we have not quite been at our best. Tonight we really played well.

"We moved the ball quicker and made lots of chances. To not concede was also an added bonus. Our new players are settling in to our way of playing and we are starting to gel."