Trapani: Weston will learn from mistakes made during defeat against the Dolphins

Reece Trapani in action for Weston Water Polo during thier game with Swindon Dolphins Archant

Weston captain Reece Trapani says they will learn from their 'silly mistakes' after defeat to Swindon Dolphins last weekend.

Despite never being more than two goals behind and clawing the score back to 7-6 at the end of the second quarter, Trapani says his side lost their heads at the beginning of the next quarter on their way to a 10-7 defeat.

"We worked hard, certain bits of the play we've done really well and then there's just silly mistakes that occurred which led to us conceding goals." he said.

"I think it went quite well up until probably the third quarter and a few heads got turned and not everyone was concentrating on the game as such.

"They were concentrating on their individual battles between everyone. We lost a key player (Scott Bradley) due to frustration and heads dropped a bit by that point. We weren't playing together as a team. We weren't looking at the best possible passe,; we were making silly passes, losing possession."

Trapani led from the front with a second successive hat-trick and admitted it felt good, but not in so much in defeat.

He added: "I feel quite good really, it's nice to know that I can score but I care more about the game and winning really.

"It's not about me scoring goals, it's about everyone scoring goals in the best possible way of winning the game. I'm concentrated more on the fact we lost the game."

Despite back-to-back defeats, Trapani says there were positives to take and they will go into their next fixture with confidence

"There were points in the game we played really well and we turned them in the pool at times," he said.

"We were winning parts of the games (and) I can take some positive points out of it, for sure.

"We had a good few bits of man-up play when they were a man down. We kept the ball quite well at times, we made some good counters, good swims down the line keeping possession and there was some quite good shots at times.

"We've got a good player (George Forbes) coming back from the Army," he said. "He's coming back from Canada in about a week or so (and) he's a key player for us.

"We played them (Taunton) last week and we lost, but I reckon we can beat them next time we play them."