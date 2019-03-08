Hockey: Weston women celebrate promotion

Weston seconds celebrate winning the league title and gaining promotion Archant

Weston Hockey Club’s women were celebrating after being crowned champions at the end of the season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The second team travelled to Cullompton to play ECVH in their final match of the Western League Sedgmoor Division Two campaign and ran out 6-0 winners.

That ensured they would finish three points clear at the top of the table, with 20 wins, one draw and only one defeat – a 1-0 loss to runners-up Sidmouth & Ottery – suffered.

And having earned promotion to Sedgmoor Division One, next season will see them travelling as far as Yeovil and Chard.

A club spokesperson said: “The team has battled hard all season, with players ranging from 14 to 49 years old. The club is particularly proud of the talent displayed by the young players.”

The first team ended the Central Division season with a trip to champions Clifton Robinsons thirds and fell to a 7-0 defeat.