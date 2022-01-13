News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston & District League has splashing weekend of football

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM January 13, 2022
Weston Celtic's match with ST George Easton in Gordano Reserves was one of three games to go ahead.

Heavy rain curtailed the Weston & District League to just three fixtures being played out of 17 matches scheduled last weekend.

In Division Two, West Wick beat Portishead Town B 5-1 on the all weather pitch at Worle.

Elliott Stott scored a hat trick with Joseph Brown and Joe Trapani bagging the others for the Wickermen.

In Division Three the all weather pitch at The Hans Price Arena hosted Weston Celtic vs ST George Easton in Gordano Reserves.

Harry Coulson and Ryan Evans gave the hosts a 2-0 then saints hit back through four goals through Jack Williams.

Luke Collins, George Shorney and an own goal completed the scoring to help the reserves win 7-2.

Kings  of Wessex School hosted the only game on grass as Axbridge United beat Locking Park Reserves 8-2.

Tyler White and Fraser Harvey scored a brace each while there were singles from Dan Bushell, Brad Hockley and Zach Gittings plus an own goal with Rory Atkins and Leon Benjafield replying for Locking Park.

Fixtures Saturday January 15, kick-off at 2pm:

Atwell Shield Round One

Burnham United ‘A’ v Churchill Club 70 Chris Ham

Portishead Town ‘A’ v Berrow I Campbell

St George E-in-G Reserves v Axbridge United D Hunt

Sporting Weston v Uphill Castle Reserves D Carstensen

Division One:

Clapton in Gordano v Worle Rangers S Luxon

Hutton Reserves v Locking Park

Worle Reserves v Nailsea United ‘A’ Callum Ham

Division Two:

Banwell Reserves v Lodway K Wasilewski

Congresbury Reserves v Isle of Wedmore J White

Selkirk United v Cheddar ‘A’ P Trotham

Wrington Redhill Reserves v Westwick A Pearson

Division Three:

AFC Nailsea v Sporting Weston Reserves S Donald

Locking Park Reserves v Nailsea United ‘B’

Swiss Valley Rangers v Clevedon United ‘B’ C Jeffery

Division Four A:

Axbridge United Reserves v Yatton and Cleeve United ‘B’ E Rawlins

Worle Rangers Reserves v Hutton ‘A’

Division Four B:

Berrow Reserves v Worle Rangers ‘A’ M Sprague

Weston Saint Johns v AFC Nailsea Reserves

