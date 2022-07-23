Weston AFC left stunned after Weymouth hit five in come from behind win

Weston AFC's wait for a win at The Optima Stadium continued after Weymouth came from behind to beat the Seagulls 5-1 this afternoon. (Saturday).

The Seagulls took the lead through Dan Matsuzaka's early own goal before the Terras defender made amends when he bundled home at the other end.

The visitors, who had come into the game with no goals in their last two games against Frome Town and Poole Town, increased their lead through Tom Blair and Tom Bearwish to make it 3-1 at half-time.

Former Weston fan favourite Brad Ash got Weymouth's fourth from the penalty spot before their trialist rounded the scoring with a curled effort on a miserable day for the hosts.

Scott Bartlett's side are now without a victory at home after their three pre-season friendlies after defeats against Exeter City and Newport County.

Weston AFC opened the scoring through Dan Matsuzaka's early own goal. - Credit: Josh Thomas

However, Weston started brightly and nearly broke the deadlock after five minutes. Good work by Jay Murray down the right found Lloyd Humphries 12 yards out but the midfielder saw his superb strike crash against the post.

But the Seagulls did get the goal they craved four minutes later. Marlon Jackson found Jordan Bastin in the box and from the winger's low teasing cross evaded the forward but came off the foot of Matsuzaka and went beyond Weymouth's goalkeeper and ended up in the back of the net.

Elis Watts in action for Weston AFC against Weymouth. - Credit: Josh Thomas

However, a few minutes later Matsuzaka redeemed himself when he was in the right place at the right to tap home after Blair's shot crashed off the post.

Harry Kyprianou saw his header come off the post before Weymouth scored two goals in three minutes.

Jordan Bastin in action for Weston AFC against Weymouth. - Credit: Josh Thomas

The first came after Blair pounced on Luke Purnell's save to score before his cross was smashed home first-time on the volley by Bearwish to leave the Seagulls shell-shocked.

But Humphries went close once again when his venomous strike from 18-yards-out, following James Dodd's pull-back, struck the post as half-time arrived.

Weymouth made it four in the 69th minute after Keelan O'Connell was fouled in the box and Ash stepped up to send Purnell the wrong way from the spot after sending his effort into the bottom right-hand corner.

And the National League South side completed the scoring six minutes later when their trialist took aim and let fly an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box into the top corner which left Purnell rooted to the spot.

Weston AFC: Purnell, Thomas, Laird, Dodd, (Holmes 82) Avery, Murray, Humphries, Jackson, Grubb (C), (Moulden 82), Bastin, (Pope 73), Watts (Griffith 75)