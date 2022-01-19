News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Wheadon and Norman secure victory in Wedmore's closest to par competition

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:58 AM January 19, 2022
Wedmore Golf Club.

Wedmore Golf Club. - Credit: Wedmore Golf Club

Wedmore Golf Club ladies were the only section to fit a competition in this week with no other competitions scheduled last week. 

Ironically the ladies had to wait for the mist to clear to see if they could get any action but when the weather eased they eventually started action but still found the conditions difficult in testing conditions.

Deidre Wheadon and Betty Norman came closest to par, scoring an excellent 35 stableford points. 

This score put them three clear of their nearest rivals Liz Hill and Annie Patten on 32 with Lyn Bird and Eileen Parnell another two shots behind in third place. 

For everyone else it was just good to be out in the sunshine again and for those not wanting to play the whole course there was a shorter competition. 

This was won by Debbie Monks and Ann Search who scored a very respectable 18 points over the nine holes.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police oppose 2am licence for new bar in Weston over links to criminals
  2. 2 PICTURES: More details of Weston's See Monster revealed
  3. 3 Ultimate obstacle course coming to Weston
  1. 4 Burglars target 24 properties in North Somerset area
  2. 5 Thatchers is looking for new recruits to join cider business
  3. 6 Aldi chocolate and yoghurts containing metal among recent recalled products
  4. 7 Stunning house with large rooms and annexe
  5. 8 Court rules that Baytree School expansion can go ahead
  6. 9 Shop chain will sell products past 'best before' date for as little as 20p
  7. 10 Man SPAT at shop staff in row over face mask
Golf
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

FirstGroup has confirmed it is considering a sale of its UK businesses.

North Somerset Council

First Bus announces major changes to bus services

Carrington Walker

person
Licensees Rebecca and Frank Sprackman.

Food and Drink

Weston pub set for £190k revamp

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Lily Sedley-Jones

Tributes paid to 'caring, loving and funny' 17-year-old who died in...

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Kirk Godbeer Stroke Association campaign

'I had to learn to walk again': Weston man talks of strokes - at 31

Paul Jones

person