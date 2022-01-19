Wheadon and Norman secure victory in Wedmore's closest to par competition

Wedmore Golf Club ladies were the only section to fit a competition in this week with no other competitions scheduled last week.

Ironically the ladies had to wait for the mist to clear to see if they could get any action but when the weather eased they eventually started action but still found the conditions difficult in testing conditions.

Deidre Wheadon and Betty Norman came closest to par, scoring an excellent 35 stableford points.

This score put them three clear of their nearest rivals Liz Hill and Annie Patten on 32 with Lyn Bird and Eileen Parnell another two shots behind in third place.

For everyone else it was just good to be out in the sunshine again and for those not wanting to play the whole course there was a shorter competition.

This was won by Debbie Monks and Ann Search who scored a very respectable 18 points over the nine holes.