Wrington Redhill boss White hopes players are 'champing' for return to action

Published: 5:00 PM February 24, 2021

Rory Thomas, Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi and George Fake celebrate Sam Parkinson's opener at Timsbury Athletic, where Wrington Redhill secured their first away win of the season in October. - Credit: John Newport

Wrington Redhill manager Leigh White hopes his players will be “champing at the bit” of hopefully being able to return to action from March 29.

Hope for the return of grassroots football comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement, proposing a four-step plan to help ease lockdown measures brought in to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The FA have confirmed the 2020-21 season has been extended until the end of June to allow time for leagues to complete their fixtures if they wish to do so.

Wrington Redhill player-manager Leigh White challenges for the ball during The Redskins 4-3 win at Timsbury Athleitc in October. - Credit: John Newport

It has been two months since The Redskins last played a game, when they drew 2-2 at Nailsea & Tickenham Reserves on December 13 in Somerset League Division One and White says his side welcome the news and are itching to get back out there again.

“It has certainly been another difficult time for everyone with many people losing their lives during this fight against the Covid-19 virus,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

“It is important therefore that the interruption to football and other grassroots sport is put into perspective in the overall picture.

“However, there is a ray of light for us at the end of the tunnel following the Government’s announcement, we could be back playing again in April.

“I am hoping that the lads will be champing at the bit to get back playing, and I look forward to what this young team can aspire to.

“There is a lot of talent in this squad. We have been together for two seasons but with both being disrupted due to the pandemic we haven't been able to push on and grow as a team as I had anticipated.

“There will be clubs from higher leagues looking at our players but hopefully we can keep everyone together and get a full season in as I am convinced we have a good enough squad of players to gain promotion back to the Premier Division of the Somerset League, which is where the club’s ambitions are focused.”