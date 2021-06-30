Weston aim for Whitehead return at Frome confirms manager Bartlett

Published: 5:00 PM June 30, 2021

Ben Whitehead in action for Weston AFC during their pre-season friendly with Newport County at The Optima Stadium in July 2019. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett has confirmed Ben Whithead is planned to return from his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury at Frome on July 16.

The forward injured his knee in the 2-0 win at Truro City on August 26, 2019 in what Bartlett called a “naughty challenge” at the time and has been ruled out ever since.

Weston begin their pre-season schedule against an Exeter City XI on July 6 at The Optima Stadium before hosting Cardiff City under-23s one week later. Both games being 7:45pm kick-offs, ahead of taking on The Robins.

The Seagulls returned to pre-season training last Saturday and will have another three sessions before their game with The Grecians next Tuesday.

And former loan stars Joel Randall and Matt Jay are set to to be named in the squad for the game in Somerset.

“We are looking forward to it, the boys will be chomping at the bit to get into a game situation after such a long time,” Bartlett said.

“Ben Whitehead has worked very hard, we need to see him in a few more full contact training sessions before we reintroduce him to a matchday squad but we are aiming for the Frome game. As things stand everyone else in our squad will play a part in the Exeter game.

“We have a long standing relationship with Exeter and they have trusted us with some good young players over the years, some have gone back and done very well for them which is pleasing.

“There is a good link as we have some former Exeter players that have established themselves as very good players with us also.”

It is six months since football has been played at The Optima Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic and the country being placed into another lockdown.

it was on December 19 that two goals in five second-half minutes from James Waite and Chris Knowles completed the turnaround against Willand Rovers in a friendly after a Will Richards’ volley.

The 2020-21 Southern League season was then declared null and void for the second consecutive year.

But, now, training is well underway and every player, with the exception of new transferred Jason Pope, were all put through their paces last weekend.

Among them were fellow signings Jordan Bastin and former goalkeeper Niall Maher, following his departure from Gloucester City in May.

Niall Maher left Weston to sign for Gloucester City, after nine appearances, in December 2019, following his arrival that summer. - Credit: Will.T.Photography

“Niall is one we like and he likes the club,” Bartlett added.

“He’s without a club at the moment and he is a very good goalkeeper. It’s something that suits us both at the moment and again adds some competition to that area as well.

“Both him and Luke (Purnell) trained very well on Saturday with Steve (Laker).

“It was good, well organised and professional, there was a buzz around the place and it was good to see everyone. We worked them incredibly hard physically and mentally and they came through it well.

“It’s hard work but it’s an exciting time, we have a smaller squad slightly but within that there is a lot of competition for places and we have left room to bring in another if we feel we need it but as things stand we are happy with our options.

“It doesn’t take players long to get fit and they have obviously been working hard away from the club which is important.

“We can’t carry anyone so everyone has to be in good condition, they will continue to work really hard during the sessions with us but we only have a limited amount of time with them. It’s important they look after themselves away from the club to give them the best chance of being in the team on the first day of the season.”