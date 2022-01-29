Whitehead: Forward leaves Weston AFC and signs for Cirencester Town permanently

Ben Whitehead, who scored two goals in nine appearances for Weston AFC against Hendon (pictured) and Hayes & Yeading United, has left the Seagulls and signed for Cirencester Town. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Weston AFC have announced Ben Whitehead has departed the club and re-joined Cirencester Town on a permanent deal.

The forward signed from Cirencester in the summer of 2019 after picking up successive golden boots, scoring 86 goals in 87 matches in his two years in Gloucestershire.

He made an instant impact at BS24 with two goals from his first six games.

However, an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sustained at Truro City in August 2019 ruled him out for the rest of the season and due to the Coronavirus pandemic only returned to action this season.

Despite making three more appearances this campaign, Whitehead popped his thigh during Weston’s postponed Southern Premier South encounter at Wimborne last October.

Whitehead had already spent two loan spells on loan with the Centurions and has now joined up with the Southern League Division One side permanently.

“Ben has agreed a permanent deal at Cirencester after we reluctantly agreed to let him start afresh,” Manager Scott Bartlett told the club website.

“He hasn’t played anywhere near the amount of games he wanted with us due to his injury and some terrible luck.

“Sometimes these things happen but if you look back at his two and a half years at the club you couldn’t write the amount of bad luck we have had.

“The injury, then covid impacting his rehab and then a string of events, niggling injuries and the form of other players meant he never recovered the form he showed when we first signed him.

“Although he hasn’t played much during his time, he has been with us week in week out for two and a half years and we would like to thank him and wish him well at Cirencester.”

Weston return to action this afternoon when they travel to Buckinghamshire to take on Beaconsfield Town in what Bartlett has called an “important” game for his side.

The Seagulls are currently unbeaten in 2022 and after drawing 2-2 with Farnborough last Tuesday they look to make it seven games without defeat at Holloways Park at 3pm.