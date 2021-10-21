Ben Whitehead: Weston AFC forward to miss few weeks with thigh injury

Published: 2:59 PM October 21, 2021

Ben Whitehead returned to action for Weston AFC against Salisbury on Saturday after he was recalled from his loan with Cirencester Town and was only making his second appearance at Wimborne Town before he went off injured in the 11th minute. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

Ben Whitehead will miss a "few weeks" after popping his thigh at Wimborne, according to Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett.

The forward was only making his second start after returning on loan from Cirencester Town before he was taken off in the 11th minute and replaced by Prince Henry.

He scored six goals in nine appearances with the Southern League Division One South side.

Whitehead has only recently returned to action after suffering a anterior cruciate ligament at Truro City back in August 2019.

"He looks like he has popped a thigh, it's early to say so he will be out a few weeks," he told the club's video channel after the game.

He added: "I feel for him because he was flying when he first came to us."

Weston return to action this Saturday when they take on Chesham United in the Southern Premier South at The Optima Stadium at 3pm.