Kershaw Whitfield: High-flying teen comes first in Chard and Bridgwater events

Published: 5:00 PM June 8, 2021

All smiles for Kershaw Whitfield as he poses for the camera. - Credit: Weston Tennis Club

A 14-year- old Weston Tennis Club prodigy has claimed first place in the Chard and Bridgwater grade five events and is shooting up the rankings.

Kershaw Whitfield won the first three of his matches in Chard, 4-1 4-1 in a fast four format, achieving victory with some powerful hitting.

Then, the following week, he won the Bridgwater grade five, again winning all three of his matches 4-1 4-1 with the loss of just six games.

Whitfield's next tournament is a grade three event coming up at Winscombe.

For more information on Weston Tennis Club, membership options and coaching that is available please contact head coach Jamie on 07790 937448.

You may also want to watch:

Alternatively you can view the club website at clubspark.lta.org.uk/Weston Tennis Club.