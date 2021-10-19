Delight for Wilde after picks up Wedmore Golf Club's Yonnex Cup

Published: 3:54 PM October 19, 2021

Megan Wilde picked up the Yonnex Cup with victory at Wedmore Golf Club last Sunday.

The competition had a good entry of 23 ladies and two of the best scores of the day.

Wilde won out on countback after both she and Lynn Bird scored 41 points. Lesley Wills from Wheathill was third on 37.

The seniors played a stableford to begin a busy week of golf.



Good weather brought some good scores as Brian Webber won Division One with 40 points, two better than Stewart Bradley who beat Geoff Fisher on countback.



A blanket finish to Division Two saw Tony Biggs win on the back nine from Derek Meades and Graham Ward after all three scored 38.



Barrie Gardner was another to hit 40 to win Division Three ahead of Mike Peacock and Michael Parsons.



Bill Witter won Division Four on the same score with Adam Travis and Chris Pearson by two shots back in second and third.



Thursday saw the Ladies play a Texas Scramble.



This brought about the usual low scoring with Linda Huzel, Marion Warren-Smith and Karen Clark leading the way with 62.



This put them two clear of runners up Annie Patten. Joan Bessex and Eileen Gillibrand with Ange Webber.



Alison Dodkin and Chris Simpson took third place on countback.



Two days of competition at the weekend started with the monthly medal on Saturday. Jay James won Division One with a nett 67 putting him one ahead of Craig Marshall who was also one better than Rich Vowles.



The truly remarkable round came in division Two with Dave Bedford recording a handicap shattering nett 59, 11 under par and also 11 ahead of runner-up Derek Moody with Paul Hannon third on 71.



Keith Thomas led the way in Division Three, his score of 67 putting him two clear of Frank Sparks with Dave Craddock taking third spot.



A small field of Ladies saw Nicola Stevenson win on 70 with Shirley Gooding taking second place.



Only one man, Paul Russell, was able to hit 41 and this won Division Three by four points from Pete Beavan and Tom Wright.



Ben Barwell won Division One with 37 which put him two ahead of Bill Lander with Nick Parker three shots back in third.



A close finish in Division Two saw Robert Preedy win on countback from Tony Biggs after both scored 37, two better than third placed Lucas Kirk.