Wilford and Williams serve up mixed doubles title at Woodland’s annual event

Woodland Tennis Club held its annual Calvados Cup/Liz Yeo tournament recently.

Nick Evans and Elaine Edwards win the Woodland's Liz Yeo Tournament Nick Evans and Elaine Edwards win the Woodland's Liz Yeo Tournament

Set up 15 years ago by two former members as a reminder of their time with the club and to celebrate the memory of Liz Yeo, it attracted a strong entry of 24 players from Avon, Somerset and Wiltshire.

Six pairs were divided into two groups in the initial round-robin with the top two progressing.

Group one was decided by fine margins as Tony Wilford and Jo Williams (David Lloyd's, Bristol) recorded four straight wins, but the other semi-final place would have to be decided on games won.

Rob Hazell and Liz Heggart (David Lloyd's, Bristol) scraped through with 26 games won, ahead of Lee Pitman and Jenny Fitzpatrick (Street) on 25 and Nick Griffiths (Woodland) and Sue Williams (Bridgwater) on 23.

No pair remained undefeated in group two as Mike Maden and Brenda Plummer (Clevedon), Alistair Graham and Jean Russell (Bridgwater) and Parag Singhal (Woodland) and Bella Carbutt (Street) won four of five matches.

Qualifying was determined on games won which saw Maden and Plummer (29) and Graham and Russell (27) into the last four, which meant the two pairs who had beaten the favourites in each group would not have the chance to repeat their earlier success.

The semi-finals brought drama with Wilford and Williams edging Graham and Russell 6-3, before Maden and Plummer rallied from 5-1 down to 5-5 to force a tie break, which they would win 7-3.

And in a repeat of last year's final, Wilford and Williams raced into a 3-0 led before Madan and Plummer clawed it back to 4-4.

A break of service allowed Wilford to serve for the 6-4 win for his sixth title in a row, three of them with Williams.

The eight pairs who didn't make the last four played on and a matchplay tie-break was won by Nick Evans and Elaine Edwards who defeated Rob Donnelly and Sally Kingston 10-8.

Organiser Les Treen praised the players for a high standard of play, as well as Elaine Edwards, who helped set up, secretary Kathleen Hutchinson and Lucy Johannsen (membership sec).

Two-time winner Griffiths presented prizes to the winners and runners-up and thanked Treen on his recent retirement after many years of service to the club to end a most enjoyable day.

For opportunities for local players of all abilities please contact Lucy Johannsen 07743 604399 and Rachel Oxley 07919 204673.