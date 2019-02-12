Badminton: Winning week for Uphill

Uphill C face the camera Archant

Uphill Badminton Club celebrated four wins in their latest round of matches.

Uphill's under-14 girls Uphill's under-14 girls

The A team edged to a 5-4 win over a strong Frys A side after Matt and Christy Cole and Luke Morgan and Kimberley Wong had mixed doubles wins.

Morgan had men’s doubles wins with Cole and Paul Edwards, who lost 21-19, 24-22 in the other match.

Two of the three women’s doubles went to deciders, with Cole and Wong clincing the overall win 21-23, 21-19, 21-16.

A sixth win in 10 matches saw the team finish in a solid mid-table position.

Uphill's under-12 boys Uphill's under-12 boys

Uphill B beat Clevedon Feathers C 5-4, with Hannah Warren, Carrie Rose, Anna Bickell, Billy Fear, Luke Morgan and Rob Morray all playing well.

The pairings of Warren and Fear and Rose and Morgan put Uphill 2-1 up in the mixed, as Bickell and Morray lost 21-17 in the third.

Warren and Rose (21-17) and Fear and Morgan (21-18) lost in deciders, but Uphill moved 4-3 up as Warren and Bickell won 27-25 in the third, before Fear and Morray won in two games.

Rose and Bickell lost in two, before Morgan and Morray sealed a sixth win in eight matches with two home fixtures left to play.

The C team of Heather Russell, Lucy Loud, Beth Chadwick, Lewis Gilbert, Ben Moore and Zion Chen had an excellent 5-4 win over Pill B.

The pick of the rubbers saw Gilbert and Moore beat a more experienced pair, with Moore and Loud winning all three of their rubbbers.

The men’s B team lost 5-1 to Wells City A, with Ben Moore and Zion Chen earning their solitary point.

The under-14 girls had a 12-3 win over St Ursula, with Riley and Rhiannon securing singles wins, before Ayshen lost 14-15, 13-15.

Xuyi won 15-14, 15-13, with Shenay defeating Dhyani 15-9, 11-15, 15-12, with four of eight doubles going the distance.

Rhiannon and Ayshen beat Xiao and Piyu 12-15, 15-11, 15-14 in a thriller as Uphill won the doubles 8-2, with Riley, Shenay and Rhiannon unbeaten on the day ahead of a clash with Chew Valley.

The under-12 boys lost a friendly to St Ursulas, 23-19, but Aidan, Abin, Fergus, Roman, Lin and YinTian put up a brave fight.

St Ursulas wo the singles 9-3, after numerous close matches, but Uphill came out top in the doubles 16-14.