New boss Hutt 'couldn't say yes fast enough' to Winscombe post

Rikki Hutt 'couldn't say yes fast enough' when asked to become the new manager of Winscombe AFC.

Matt Wright stepped down form the role after three years in charge, having played for the club at junior level and managed all three senior sides.

And Hutt succeeds him, having started his coaching career in Scotland, and worked with Clevedon United after moving to Bristol.

He said: "When I saw the position advertised by Winscombe, I had to apply as I knew by reputation Winscombe is a great club.

"As soon as I met the chairman and vice-chairman for my interview, they sold the club even more to me.

"When I got the call to ask if I would take the team forward, I couldn’t say yes fast enough.

"It’s a pleasure to take over such a big club in such a significant year for them.

"My goals are ambitious, but this club is big enough to be in the Somerset County Premier League.

"This is our goal for next season, but I am under no illusions that all clubs in our division will be trying to do the same.

"We will put a lot of work in both pre-season and on the training field, so that we can put ourselves in the right place come May next year.

"We have a great squad of players and I can’t thank the committee and chairman enough for they welcome they have given me since joining them. I hope both myself and the squad can repay them with a big season on our centenary year."

Former boss Wright added: "With work and family commitments it’s the right time for me to step down. I will still be heavily involved and, if my knee allows me, I’ll be playing next season.

"Rikki is such a great fit for the club and I’m really looking forward to seeing Winscombe very soon back in the Premier where we belong."

Chairman Andy Flint said: "Matt has been, and will continue to be, a great servant to Winscombe AFC. We are happy he will be staying with us and we now start a new era with Rikki at the helm."

Winscombe are now looking to build on their management team with the appointment of a reserve-team manager. Interested candidates can apply via email to a.j.flint@btinternet.com.