Winscombe AFC unveil commemorative plaque in celebration of their 100th anniversary

Winscombe AFC marked the occasion of their first Uhlsport Somerset League Division One match of the 2022-23 season with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque in celebration of 100 years of football on Saturday.

At the unveiling ceremony were joint directors of Kingfisher Windows and official shirt sponsors, Angie and Peter Hicks, chairman Andy Flint, captain Mike Hosey and president Steve Barker.

The match with Castle Cary ended in a 0-0 draw and Flint told Weston Mercury Sport: “It’s perhaps not the start we would all have wanted but we didn’t get beaten and we had an extremely good turnout for the game.

"Our aim is for a successful season and to get promoted, and I don’t see any reason to doubt that. We’re wearing a special centenary kit for this season, which the players were wearing for the first time today.

"It replicates the kit worn by the club in the 1950s by our former president and club legend Hughie Fountain and will be worn by throughout the club this season, from the minis to the veterans.

"The players have all opted to purchase their own shirts, which is great credit them all, so they can keep them as a souvenir at the season’s end."

Winscombe are planning to hold a Player’s Reunion Evening and Race night on Saturday October 22, followed by a dinner with a guest speaker, a black-tie ball, and a match against a German twinning club, so the plans appear to be in place for a well-planned historical year.