Winscombe on top in rain affected draw with Butleigh

Winscombe had the better of a rain-affected draw against Butleigh after another century for Tom Hall and explosive 82 from Jory Cureton on Saturday.

Put into bat, Winscombe lost an early wicket but Liam Cureton and Hall dug in against some tight bowling from Dan Durston (1-32 ) and Patrick Mathers (1-13).

The second wicket fell when, having reached 15, Cureton was dismissed by Sam Bilsborough (1-48) and soon after it was 43-3.

Hall, unperturbed, found good support from in-form Alex Birt with 23. But then another pair of two quick wickets left Winscombe in trouble at 85-5.

However, new batter Jory Cureton, showing positive intent from the start, was able to change the momentum of the innings.

He struck six fours and five sixes before being run out for 82 after a magnificent stand with Hall of 161.

Hall held the innings together masterfully and in a brilliant paced innings carried his bat for 109 not out including 15 fours and one six.

Winscombe’s innings closed on 256-6 - much higher than had seemed likely.

Butleigh’s openers started positively but rode their luck against challenging bowling from George Fox (1-39) and Hall.

Fox dismissed Ben Anderson (18) and Hall bowled Growden (13).

Mark Agutter and Jacob Potts added 40 or so but were slipping behind the required rate when the rain came.

Altogether seven overs were lost leaving Butleigh with a target of 180 in 22 overs.

Assessing this was not achievable, Agutter and Potts took no risks and had put on 92 when Potts fell to the returning Hall (2-37).

Three further wickets fell as the Cureton brothers bowled in tandem. Jory claimed 2-33 and Liam (1-6) rolled back the years but the result was never in doubt.

Agutter batted through for 61 not out and Butleigh’s innings finished on 171-6 from 38 overs.

Winscombe travel to Staplegrove this Saturday.

The seconds enjoyed a comprehensive 10-wicket win at Mark, who scored 185-7 in their 40 overs largely thanks to Sam Tinklin (40) and Nick Ollerenshaw (75).

Winscombe used seven bowlers, all of whom bowled well, with Ethan D’Ovidio (2-18) and Mark Elvins (2-29) being the pick.

In response, Winscombe’s openers were untroubled and reached the target in the 26th over.

Fin Mayo, with a welcome return to form, hit a classy 73 not out and Jim Rutherford, exploiting a rare opportunity was unbeaten on 93.