Winscombe and Chipping Sodbury play out exciting draw

Joshua Thomas

Published: 6:00 PM November 9, 2021
Winscombe's Howell presented with a bottle of champagne by president Marsh.

Owen Howell presented with a bottle of champagne by Winscombe RFC president Chris Marsh to mark his 300th game for the club. - Credit: Winscombe RFC

There was nothing to separate Winscombe RFC and Chipping Sodbury as they drew 17-17 on Owen Howell's 300th appearance.

Former club captain and current player/coach Howell lined up in the centre last Saturday - 19 years after making his debut in the 2002/03 season.

From kick-off there was a strong cross wind making handling difficult and kicking awkward.

Sodbury took advantage of a mistake and scored an early try which was converted.

Dearsley got Winscombe back into the game with a well taken try before Leon Counsell made a great break to score with Dearsley adding the extras to complete the turnaround.

Winscombe scrum-half Jonny Lane then took a nasty knock to the head in a tackle and play was stopped for 10 minutes whilst the Winscombe and Sodbury physios checked for a neck injury.

Fortunately, Lane was able to leave the pitch unaided and was replaced by James Veccio who made his first team debut.

From the resulting scrum Sodbury piled on the pressure and Winscombe could not hold them out. With the conversion missed the half time score remained 12-12.

After Winscombe spurned four good scoring opportunities to put them out of sight, Sodbury scored after a mistake at the back allowed their winger to go in unchallenged.

However, after some good interplay down the left with Veccio and Counsell making ground, Tom Ware took the ball deep in to the Sodbury 22. With the forwards in no mood to let this attack go to waste captain Aled Corcoran drove over to level the scores but Dearsley could not add the extras.

With both sides trying to find the winning score play became a bit scrappy and from a lineout Winscombe were judged to not have released in the tackle giving Sodbury a shot at goal to win the game with the last play. 

The kick went across the posts and with that the whistle was blown as both sides held out for a draw to leave Winscombe fourth place in the table. 

Winscombe have a break from league action this Saturday as they welcome Bridgwater Albion from to the Recreation Ground for the first round of the Somerset Cup. It will be Adam Scrase's 400th first team appearance and will become only the eighth player to do so.

