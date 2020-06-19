Winscombe Tennis Club back open for business with guidelines in place

Winscombe Tennis Club is back open following the outbreak of the Coronavirus. Archant

Along with most sports, tennis suffered from the lockdown in March, when the remaining Winter League matches had to be abandoned.

The summer League, which is usually played from the end of April until mid-July, has also been cancelled.

With the spread of virus easing, the total ban on tennis was lifted last month and the Lawn Tennis Association set out strict guidelines by which singles could restart.

Although clubhouses remain closed, play has now been extended to allow doubles involving members of different households.

Winscombe is open again for business following a full risk assessment and modifications, including the provision of hand sanitiser, removal of benches and internal gates to reduce surfaces that could be touched by hand.

With doubles matches allowed to be played from June 8, the recent sunshine has brought out families, friends and team players which saw all six courts in action last weekend.

To book a court through Clubspark, which is easy and free to members, offers new players a chance to give tennis a try are welcomed. A special 50 per cent reduction on annual membership is on offer throughout June.

For further information email winscombelawntennis@live.co.uk or telephone 01934 843475.