Winscombe well beaten by Premier leaders Taunton St Andrews seconds

Joshua Thomas

Published: 6:00 PM August 17, 2022
Winscombe CC were beaten by Taunton St Andrews seconds by 115 runs.

Winscombe CC were well-beaten on a sweltering day at table-topping Taunton St Andrews seconds, losing by 115 runs on Saturday.

St Andrews won the crucial toss and, after the early loss of Kevin Parsons to George Fox, batted aggressively from the start to despatch anything loose in the Somerset League Premier encounter.

The dismissal of Martin Jenkins (42) by Alex Birt saw Daniel Godfrey join Ben Mason in a brilliant partnership of 116.

Their running between the wickets was outstanding, especially given the heat.

Mason was dismissed for 57, but 52 from captain Jordan Clapp maintained the momentum with Godfrey who was eventually dismissed for exactly 100.

Graydon added 20 and 27 from only eight balls from Josh Clatworthy took the total to a mammoth 348-7 off 45 overs.

Winscombe’s reply got off to a good start thanks to Ben Goodrum (41) and Nathan Kemp (45) who shared 89 for the first wicket.

But with the required rate climbing and, after the loss of three quick wickets, the improbable became the impossible.

Tom Hall (23), Jack Fraser (25) and Jory Cureton (37) showed resistance but Winscombe succumbed to 233 all out.

The seconds lost a close game against top-of-the-table Wembdon.

Batting first, Wembdon scored 195-6 with useful contributions from Duncan Wardle (33), Matt Wardle (26), Syret (21) and top-scoring Tyler Fagan (45 not out).

The pick of Winscombe’s bowlers were Ollie Morris (3-42) and Fin Mayo (2-18) from their respective eight overs.

In reply, Winscombe lost regular wickets but Mayo (26), Osmond (18), captain George Frappell (29) and a valiant 55 from Steve Bawden saw them needing 10 from the last over with one wicket in hand.

It was not to be, though, as they were all out eight runs short with four balls remaining.

Winscombe return to action this Saturday when they host Bridgwater thirds at 12.30pm.

