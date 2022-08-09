Pair lift Bob Flay Trophy at Winscombe Bowling Club

Sue Lowis and Jane Bolton receive the Bob Flay Trophy from Maureen Flay at Winscombe - Credit: Winscombe BC

Sue Lowis and Jane Bolton came out on top in the annual Bob Flay Trophy at Winscombe Bowling Club.

The ladies two-wood pairs competition sees entrants play three games of seven ends and the pair with the most wins and best shot difference claim the silverware.

Maureen Flay presented the rose bowl to the winners in memory of her husband, who was a popular club pavilion manager.

Winscombe Ladies lost out to Wedmore in a friendly, but there was another over-60s win for the club against Clarence Blues, with success on four rinks earning 16 points.

And although a tour match against Tewkesbury also ended in defeat, Winscombe A beat Banwell B on all three rinks and by 23 shots to take the maximum 12 points from their Somerset County League encounter.

Results, Winscombe Ladies 38 Isle of Wedmore 46:

Tina Darkin, Maggie Hart Eve Watts, Chrissie Bryant 13-16; Carol Hopes, Jane Bolton, Lorna Whatling, Angela Bougourd 13-12; Pauline Pow, Jen Atkinson, Joan Hunt, Margaret Howell 12-18.

Over-60s, Winscombe 101 Clarence Blues 77: G Keenan, D Brown, G Coombe 17-10; P John, B Paul, G Neville 24-12; C Bryant, B Kibble, W Ainsworth 17-9; D Peakall, R Lacy, T Ellis 13-15; C Greenwood, T Stone, T Watts 15-12; A Rowe, M Smart, M Adams 15-19.



Tourist Match, Winscombe 60 Tewkesbury 94: Yvonne Greenwood, Roy Fisher, Chrissie Bryant, Chris Bryant 15-21; Trish van Haaren, Derek Phillips, Margaret Howell, Wilf Ainsworth 16-10; Jen Atkinson, Terry Poole, Barbara Smart, Mike Smart 12-22; Lin Coombe, MT Mooney, R Kibble, Geoff Coombe 14-13; Jane Bolton, Richard Bolton, Chris Greenwood, Angela Ainsworth 5-28.

SCL, Banwell B 51 (0) Winscombe A 74 (12): D Kibbey, D Brown W Andrews, G Coombe 30-21; G Neville, B Paul, C Bryant, M Dorrington 21-19; T Rowe, D Peakall, M Smart, M Adams 23-11.

