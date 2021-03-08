Winscombe Bowling Club looking forward to centenary season

Published: 10:12 AM March 8, 2021

Early members of Winscombe Bowling Club face the camera as the club celebrates its centenary in 2021 - Credit: Winscombe BC

Winscombe Bowling Club celebrates its 100th anniversary this year and club captains Dave Brown and Chrissie Bryant invite all to join and enjoy the atmosphere of their friendly club.

Membership is free for new members in 2021 and there is a licensed bar at the club, which began with a few social bowlers using the lawn to the rear of ‘Hampden’ in Sidcot Lane.

They decided to establish a permanent club in the centre of the village and were encouraged by the donation of land by the local Weeks family at the junction of Sandford Road and Well Close.

The club has had only three greenkeepers throughout its existence with Jack Nuttycombe being the first, using a scythe for the first cut of each year – the club still has the scythe!

The lawn was relaid after the war and Colin Westlake eventually took over the greenkeeping responsibilities, with Lewis Collier maintaining what, for many, is regarded as the best bowling green in Somerset, since 2012.

You may also want to watch:

Winscombe bowlers have represented England and Somerset and the club has won league and cup competitions, including a recent league and cup ‘double’.

The club’s main charity is the Children’s Hospice South West and it also supports Educate The Kids.

Winscombe provides competitive bowling for bowlers of all ages and abilities, including one of the few open men’s triples competitions and a floodlit fours tournament.

Men’s and ladies’ teams compete in leagues and knockout events and there is a full programme of matches celebrating its centenary.

However, social bowling is the lifeblood of the club and remains the absolute priority. Members are eagerly anticipating the end of lockdown and the opening of the bowls season in April.

Club night is 6.15pm on Mondays and any seasoned bowlers looking to come back to the game - or those just looking for gentle exercise after months at home - are encouraged to give Winscombe a try.

For further information contact Chris Bryant on 01934 260400.