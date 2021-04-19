Winscombe Bowling Club begin centenary season play

Published: 1:00 PM April 19, 2021

Winscombe Bowling Club opened their 100th Anniversary season on Saturday (April 17) with a somewhat different format due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Members observed a two-minute silence to respect the passing of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and held a traditional 'spider' competition to start their annual fundraising.

The club's chosen charity, Children’s Hospice South West, is celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2021 and Winscombe intend to hold regular events throughout the season to continue their support.

President Mike Adams then opened the green and delivered the first bowl of the new season, with a pairs match following between the President and Captains across six rinks to include the maximum 24 players allowed.

The result was a narrow win for the Presidents team, with prizes also awarded to the spider winner and best winning rink.

So many members wanted to ‘get bowling again’ that they repeated it all again on Sunday, so that another 24 members could enjoy a beautiful afternoon on a magnificent green.

To celebrate their centenary campaign, Winscombe are offering free membership to all new members. Open Days will be held on Saturday May 8, Saturday May 15 and Monday May 31, all from 10am-midday.

Recruitment officer Chris Bryant can also be contacted on 01934 260400.