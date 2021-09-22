News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Winscombe bowlers produce quality action at club finals

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 3:00 PM September 22, 2021   
Chris Bryant , Dave Brown (Marker) and Mike Adams

Chris Bryant , Dave Brown (marker) and Mike Adams before the singles final at Winscombe - Credit: Winscombe BC

Winscombe Bowling Club saw their finals weekend produce some excellent quality bowling on a superb surface.

The highlights were the men's singles championship between Mike Adams and Chris Bryant, which was an even game until Adams drew ahead when Chris got stuck on 13 and went on to win 21-13.

In the men's pairs, Tom Ellis and Adams came out on top against Mike Fletcher and Geoff Coombe 21-15 after another closely fought match with good quality bowling.

Others: two-wood: Tony Stone 21 Mike Newing 6; triples: Mike Adams/Tony Stone/Chris Greenwood 17 Dave Peakall/Dave Brown/Geoff Coombe 16; singles handicap: Dave Brown 24 Chris Greenwood 13; pairs handicap: Dave Peakall/Tony Stone 24 Mike Smart/Greg Keenan 19; novices: Greg Keenan 23 Dave Peakall 18; veterans: Mike Adams 21 Mike Newing 6; Greenkeeper Westlake two-wood pairs: John Sprouting/Mike Smart  beat Derek Phillips/Rob Lacy; mixed pairs: Adrian and Pauline Pow beat Mike and Barbara Smart; ladies singles: Pauline Pow 21 Angela Bougourd 19; ladies pairs: Joan Hunt/Chrissie Bryant 23 Pauline Pow/Angela Bougourd 22; Bob Flay Ladies two-woods: Joan Hunt/Pauline Pow; Beryl Collier Monday Night Club: Dave Johnson/Bob Bennett )joint winners).

You may also want to watch:

Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ribbon cutting of Aldi with manager Simon Cloke, Team GB's Matt Langridge and staff member Jack.

Gallery

PICTURES: New Aldi store opens in shopping district

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
In Memoriam

Coronavirus

Poignant artwork installed on Weston beach

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Rock Salt

New restaurant named Hospitality Hero by Mercury readers

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Children and adults protested against the proposed Baytree School development in fields off Brookfie

Second school site gets approval despite opposition

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon