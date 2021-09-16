News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Winscombe Bowling rekindle old friendships with series of games

Published: 9:00 AM September 16, 2021   
Notts County and Winscombe players pose for the camera.

All smiles for Notts County and Winscombe players as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Winscombe BC

Winscombe Bowling Club took on four sides - two men sides and two mixed teams - from around the country recently.

After taking on Abercam, from South Wales, which was won comfortably by Winscombe, Notts County were next.

Gifts and warm words were exchanged by the two captains, Lew Collier and Bernie Glover, in recognition of the long friendship, dating back to 1933, between the two clubs.

Notts County's Andy Bake then presented a lovely outdoor clock to the club and received various centenary gifts from Winscombe including two smaller clocks which Collier presented to Brian Clarke and Glover.

The match was a resounding win for Notts County as Winscombe won on just two rinks - the scores:-

Winscombe 89 v Notts County 137: 

W Ainsworth, K Whatling, P Fredersdorff, M Adams 18 -17; P John, M Rolls, B Kibble, N Hansford 8 -32; D Peakall, D Phillips, D Brown, G Coombe 13 - 22; G Keenan, R Lowis ,M Nash, J Sprouting 16 -27; P Cast, A Pow, M Dorrington, M Fletcher 23 - 17; M Newing,D Johnson, B Paul, T Ellis 11 - 22

Teams from Portsmouth and Humberside also visited.

