Winscombe Bowling rekindle old friendships with series of games
- Credit: Winscombe BC
Winscombe Bowling Club took on four sides - two men sides and two mixed teams - from around the country recently.
After taking on Abercam, from South Wales, which was won comfortably by Winscombe, Notts County were next.
Gifts and warm words were exchanged by the two captains, Lew Collier and Bernie Glover, in recognition of the long friendship, dating back to 1933, between the two clubs.
Notts County's Andy Bake then presented a lovely outdoor clock to the club and received various centenary gifts from Winscombe including two smaller clocks which Collier presented to Brian Clarke and Glover.
The match was a resounding win for Notts County as Winscombe won on just two rinks - the scores:-
You may also want to watch:
Winscombe 89 v Notts County 137:
W Ainsworth, K Whatling, P Fredersdorff, M Adams 18 -17; P John, M Rolls, B Kibble, N Hansford 8 -32; D Peakall, D Phillips, D Brown, G Coombe 13 - 22; G Keenan, R Lowis ,M Nash, J Sprouting 16 -27; P Cast, A Pow, M Dorrington, M Fletcher 23 - 17; M Newing,D Johnson, B Paul, T Ellis 11 - 22
Most Read
- 1 Blue plaque installed for famous actress
- 2 CCTV appeal after man seriously assaulted in Weston
- 3 North Somerset mortgage firm named UK's number one broker for outstanding customer outcomes
- 4 Appeal to identify man after sexual assault
- 5 Two free festivals to bring top acts and 'extraordinary events' to Weston
- 6 Historic detached house near Weston town centre
- 7 Record numbers attend Wedmore Real Ale Festival
- 8 End of busy summer with more events to look forward to
- 9 Attempted theft at Weston charity shop
- 10 Two shops opening for first time next week
Teams from Portsmouth and Humberside also visited.