Winscombe sink Bath to regain Sydney Gardens Trophy

Winscombe Bowling Club regained the Sydney Gardens Trophy in their annual tussle with Bath BC.

They had to loan three players to their depleted rivals in the second leg and won 107-72 to increase their overall lead.

Two league matches were postponed because of the heatwave, while Winscombe wilted in the heat in their mixed match with Greenfields of Loughborough, losing on all five rinks.

The men won on three of four rinks and 93-45 overall against Maesteg, while a mixed friendly with Taunton proved a close encounter.

Two rinks were drawn, while the other two were lost by just two and four shots as Taunton came out on top 60-54 overall.

Results

Sydney Gardens Trophy, Winscombe 107 Bath 72: P Cast, P Fredersdorff, T Stone 8-14; C Greenwood, G Neville, T Ellis 21-5; D Brown, B Andrews, G Coombe 16-11; G Keenan, K Whatling, M Adams 16-19; T Rowe, W Ainsworth, C Bryant 20-13; M Newing, M Nash, A Watts 26-10.

Winscombe 37 Greenfields 69: G Coombe, L Coombe, Chrissie Bryant, Chris Bryant 8-15; S Carson, E Watts, K Horler, A Watts 9-14; J Hunt, B Smart, M Rolls, M Smart 9-12; T Atkinson, R Lowis, A Bougourd, S Lowis 7-14; L Whatling, J Atkinson, P Cast, K Whatling 4-14.

Winscombe 93 Maesteg 45: D Kibbey, D Phillips, R Lowis, W Ainsworth 14-18; P Cast, M Bravery, D Johnson, B Paul 20-8; K Horler, T Poole, M Nash, A Watts 28-7; A Pow, D Leach, M Rolls, M Dorrington 31-12.

Winscombe 54 Taunton 60: Y Greenwood, R Bolton, R Lowis, C Bryant 16-18; P Pow, A Pow, S Carson, M Nash 13-13; B Smart, J Bolton, D Peakall, M Smart 12-12; T Darkin, L Coombe, C Greenwood, G Coombe 13-17.